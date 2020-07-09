9430 Galston Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Terrific 3Br/2Ba Single Story Home - Terrific 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single story home. Bright and cheery home with large living room with lots of windows and a separate dining area. Efficient kitchen with built in cabinetry for storage options. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. Nice size bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Super fenced in backyard with low maintenance care yard and covered patio. Attached 2 car garage with built in workbench and washer/dryer provided for convenience. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and freeway access. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for the duration of the lease.



