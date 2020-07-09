8731 Graves Ave

Amenities

This updated 2br 1ba condo is available now and readily awaiting it's next occupant! The unit is in a gated complex and comes with 2 reserved parking space for your personal use. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Keep comfortable year round with central AC & heat. With the units close proximity to the pool, laundry room and mailboxes, you're conveniently close to all the community has to offer. Don't let this one pass you by - give us a call TODAY!