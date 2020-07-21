Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

8721 Crossway Ct. #57 Available 09/12/19 Single Story Condo at the Mission Martinique community in Santee - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo at Mission Martinique.



This condo is located in Santee closer to the Mission Trails Regional Park just past the 125; within minutes to the 125 and 52 and major shopping and dining locations.



The galley style kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. A cut-out window has a small raised counter/bar for an additional storage area and a view to the living room.



There is carpeting in the bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the bathrooms and kitchen. Central heating and air conditioning. The washer and dryer are also included.



A small fenced/walled patio in back offers a nice relaxing area to entertain or BBQ. There is a community pool and the HOA maintain common areas.



Parking is designated in a 1-car garage and additional off street parking spot. Trash is paid through rent, all other utilities are tenants responsibility.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4296328)