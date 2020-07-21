All apartments in Santee
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

8721 Crossway Ct. #57

8721 Crossway Court · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Crossway Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
8721 Crossway Ct. #57 Available 09/12/19 Single Story Condo at the Mission Martinique community in Santee - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo at Mission Martinique.

This condo is located in Santee closer to the Mission Trails Regional Park just past the 125; within minutes to the 125 and 52 and major shopping and dining locations.

The galley style kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. A cut-out window has a small raised counter/bar for an additional storage area and a view to the living room.

There is carpeting in the bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the bathrooms and kitchen. Central heating and air conditioning. The washer and dryer are also included.

A small fenced/walled patio in back offers a nice relaxing area to entertain or BBQ. There is a community pool and the HOA maintain common areas.

Parking is designated in a 1-car garage and additional off street parking spot. Trash is paid through rent, all other utilities are tenants responsibility.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4296328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have any available units?
8721 Crossway Ct. #57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have?
Some of 8721 Crossway Ct. #57's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Crossway Ct. #57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 offers parking.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have a pool?
Yes, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 has a pool.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have accessible units?
No, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8721 Crossway Ct. #57 has units with air conditioning.
