8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE

Comfortable, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, single-family home property rental in Santee. It comes with a very long driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars (included on the rent).



The interior features include a beautiful double-sided fireplace and double pane windows. Its good-sized kitchen with sliding glass door to back yard is equipped with ready-to-use appliances - dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air, central heating. The exterior features a yard that the owner will maintain (negotiable). Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Tenant pays the electric monthly bill. The landlord will cover the water and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Renzuilli Park, West Renzuilli Park, and Big Rock Park.



Bus lines:

834 West Santee Loop - 0.6 mile

115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 1.1 miles

854 Grossmont Transit Ctr -- Grossmont College - 1.1 miles



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.3 miles



