Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE

8561 Dobyns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8561 Dobyns Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Comfortable, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, single-family home property rental in Santee. It comes with a very long driveway that can accommodate up to 6 cars (included on the rent).

The interior features include a beautiful double-sided fireplace and double pane windows. Its good-sized kitchen with sliding glass door to back yard is equipped with ready-to-use appliances - dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air, central heating. The exterior features a yard that the owner will maintain (negotiable). Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Tenant pays the electric monthly bill. The landlord will cover the water and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Renzuilli Park, West Renzuilli Park, and Big Rock Park.

Bus lines:
834 West Santee Loop - 0.6 mile
115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 1.1 miles
854 Grossmont Transit Ctr -- Grossmont College - 1.1 miles

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5717196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have any available units?
8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have?
Some of 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE currently offering any rent specials?
8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE is pet friendly.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE offer parking?
No, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE does not offer parking.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have a pool?
No, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE does not have a pool.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have accessible units?
No, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE does not have accessible units.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8561 DOBYNS DR SANTEE does not have units with air conditioning.

