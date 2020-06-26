Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

258 Silvercreek Drive Available 04/26/19 Santee, 258 Silvercreek Dr., AC, Fireplace, Community Pool, Tennis and Park with Tot Lot - Extremely well maintained 2 story home in the Santee Mission Creek development, conveniently located near schools, shopping, community parks and the popular Santee Lakes recreational area. Living room has cathedral ceilings, ceramic tile floors and a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Formal dining room. Family room has ceramic tile floors. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors, cable and phone outlets. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Whole house fan helps to cool the home down quickly. Fenced rear yard has a covered patio with a ceiling fan and light fixture. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



