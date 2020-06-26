All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 258 Silvercreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
258 Silvercreek Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

258 Silvercreek Drive

258 Silvercreek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

258 Silvercreek Dr, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
258 Silvercreek Drive Available 04/26/19 Santee, 258 Silvercreek Dr., AC, Fireplace, Community Pool, Tennis and Park with Tot Lot - Extremely well maintained 2 story home in the Santee Mission Creek development, conveniently located near schools, shopping, community parks and the popular Santee Lakes recreational area. Living room has cathedral ceilings, ceramic tile floors and a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Formal dining room. Family room has ceramic tile floors. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors, cable and phone outlets. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo. Whole house fan helps to cool the home down quickly. Fenced rear yard has a covered patio with a ceiling fan and light fixture. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE3688738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have any available units?
258 Silvercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 258 Silvercreek Drive have?
Some of 258 Silvercreek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Silvercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Silvercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Silvercreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Silvercreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 258 Silvercreek Drive offers parking.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Silvercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 258 Silvercreek Drive has a pool.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Silvercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Silvercreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Silvercreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 258 Silvercreek Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College