20 Via Montisi Available 08/01/19 2 Bed-2.5 Bath Tri-Level Condo at Treviso in Santee! - Beautiful Tri-level condo at the Treviso complex located in Santee. Property located near the 52 freeway, within minutes to shopping, dining, local schools and parks.



This tri-level condo has an open and airy feel with carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has lots of granite counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs. The appliances included are a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There are 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also has a bonus room great for an office space. The washer and dryer are in unit making laundry day easy. A small patio in the front of unit has room for a bbq. Complex has a clubhouse, bbq, pool and spa for the tenants use.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Owner will consider a small dog only, with additional deposit. Sorry this is a non-smoking unit.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



