10142 Peaceful Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This tucked away 2 bed 1 bath condominium home is in a very private neighborhood. Inside the floors are new and the walls are freshly painted. The HOA takes care of gardening, pest control, water, sewer and trash.



The home is just minutes away from the 52 and 67 freeways and very close to Santana High School. We are a pet friendly community with strict breed restrictions and require a $700 per pet additional deposit.



To be Eligible to rent with our company you must have good standing credit, no evictions, and have income of at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.



Call Tyson at 619-847-4178 for your personal tour.



** Updated photos coming soon **



(RLNE5000613)