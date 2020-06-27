All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

10142 Peaceful Court

10142 Peaceful Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10142 Peaceful Ct, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This tucked away 2 bed 1 bath condominium home is in a very private neighborhood. Inside the floors are new and the walls are freshly painted. The HOA takes care of gardening, pest control, water, sewer and trash.

The home is just minutes away from the 52 and 67 freeways and very close to Santana High School. We are a pet friendly community with strict breed restrictions and require a $700 per pet additional deposit.

To be Eligible to rent with our company you must have good standing credit, no evictions, and have income of at least 2 1/2 times the rental amount.

Call Tyson at 619-847-4178 for your personal tour.

** Updated photos coming soon **

(RLNE5000613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 Peaceful Court have any available units?
10142 Peaceful Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 10142 Peaceful Court currently offering any rent specials?
10142 Peaceful Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 Peaceful Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10142 Peaceful Court is pet friendly.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court offer parking?
Yes, 10142 Peaceful Court offers parking.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10142 Peaceful Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court have a pool?
No, 10142 Peaceful Court does not have a pool.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court have accessible units?
No, 10142 Peaceful Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10142 Peaceful Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10142 Peaceful Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10142 Peaceful Court does not have units with air conditioning.
