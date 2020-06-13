/
calistoga
25 Apartments for rent in Calistoga, CA📍
1 Unit Available
1909 West Myrtle Street
1909 West Myrtle Street, Calistoga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2199 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Available July 1st.
1 Unit Available
1001 Myrtle Street
1001 West Myrtle Street, Calistoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1178 sqft
Adorable partially furnished home in the heart of Calistoga! Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shops, park, and library.
Results within 5 miles of Calistoga
1 Unit Available
286 Crystal Springs Road
286 Crystal Springs Road, Napa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
5000 sqft
This beautifully appointed rustic modern residence is a private and tranquil Napa Valley getaway with spectacular panoramic 180 degree views of the valley floor below and magnificent Mayacamas Mountains in the distance.
Results within 10 miles of Calistoga
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2484 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots
1 Unit Available
1860 Quail Ct
1860 Quail Court, St. Helena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Saint Helena Executive Home in the Vineyards - Newly renovated custom 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that backs up to vineyards w/beautiful views.
1 Unit Available
1333 Saint Francis Rd
1333 Saint Francis Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1498 sqft
Great 3br/2ba Rincon Valley Home ~ $3150 - Recently updated single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Rincon Valley. Stainless steel appliances, newer granite counters and cabinets. Refrigerator in photos is not included. W/D hookups only.
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
314 Singing Brook Cr.
314 Singing Brook Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
Two bedroom on the Course in Oakmont, a Senior Community - Charming and comfortable. Two bedroom, Two bath, large living room, family room too. High ceilings. Residents must be over 55 yrs old (second tenant can be 45).
1 Unit Available
1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.
1691 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2028 sqft
1691 Sulphur Spring Rd. St Helena Ca 94574 - Beautifully refinished Ranch style home among the vines. Stunning view on the desirable west side of St Helena, you will find this spectacular vintage four bedroom & two bath home.
1 Unit Available
1028 Elysse
1028 Elysse Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2400 sqft
1028 Elysse Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rincon Valley Home ~ Built in 2014 ~ Air Conditioning - Gorgeous home in Rincon Valley!! Only a few years old. Tri-level 3 bedroom 3 bath + office house with a two car garage. Don't miss out on this one.
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
6537 Meadowridge Drive
6537 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1450 sqft
6537 Meadowridge Drive Available 07/01/20 55+ Oakmont Senior Community:Two Bedroom Two Bath w/attached Garage - Oakmont 55+ community Large skylight in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
5408 Yerba Buena
5408 Yerba Buena Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1605 sqft
Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Rincon Valley Home with Pool - Located in the Rincon Valley just minutes to schools and shopping. This single level 1600+ square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
925 Quieto Calle
925 Quieto Calle, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1477 sqft
925 Quieto Calle Available 06/18/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley - Welcome home to a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in the desirable Santa Rosa neighborhood of Rincon Valley.
1 Unit Available
1145 Oak Avenue
1145 Oak Avenue, St. Helena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
2x1 Cute 2 story condo near Main Street in St Helena available soon! NEW CARPET!!! Air conditioning! This updated condo has a spacious layout with living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath all downstairs; both bedrooms and full bath
1 Unit Available
Prospect Place
1024 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Place in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9 Cardinal Way
9 Cardinal Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Cardinal Way in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1106 Prospect Avenue
1106 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1106 Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1032 Prospect Avenue
1032 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1032 Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
8905 Oak Trail Dr.
8905 Oak Trail Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1275 sqft
Comfortable, Spacious and Great Yard: Oakmont Senior Community - Two bedroom, two, bath, single story, great private yard, enclosed and raised beds for veggies and flowers. Refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
509 Oak Lake Avenue
509 Oak Lake Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Home in Rincon Valley with Tanglewood Park access - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of Rincon Valley. Through the double front door to your left you will find the living and the dining room.
Skyhawk Commmunity
1 Unit Available
5802 Owls Nest Dr
5802 Owls Nest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3410 sqft
Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747 Skyhawk home for rent.
1 Unit Available
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.
