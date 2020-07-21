12468 Heritage Springs Drive

Amenities

This 2,007 sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has numerous upgrades, displays pride of ownership and is located in the desirable Heritage Springs gated community. Step inside to an open floor plan great for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen has an over-sized island, and a large pantry with easy access from the garage. Upstairs you'll find all three bedrooms. The Master suite opens to an impressive master bath with a double sink vanity, separate soaking tub, and an amazing walk in closet. Impressive upgrades include; upgraded wood floors, crown molding, designer paint throughout. Enjoy low utility bills with fully owned Solar Panels, and energy efficient construction such as; Cool Roof tiles, Tank-less water heater, Dual pane low E windows, High efficiency air conditioning, and enhanced insulation. Community features resort style Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, several parks, kids play areas, a basketball court, plus on site security guard and landscaping is provided. This is an amazing home in a great neighborhood.