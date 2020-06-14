27322 BLUERIDGE Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Captivating Northbridge Point home in the desired Sandalwood neighborhood. Distinctive elevations, stone accents, and tile roof accent the exterior color scheme of the home. Enjoy 3 car garage and lush landscaping. The 8' front grand entrance welcomes you inside where you're immersed in natural light through the windows showcasing the warmth and luxury this home offers. Elegant wood flooring runs through the entire home with tasteful tile in the main traffic areas & wet areas. Custom baseboards & neutral colors contrast the flooring nicely w/plantation shutters adding elegance to the windows. The kitchen is impeccable. The large island has added storage & electrical outlet, new kitchen cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counters, farm sink, WOLF range with beautiful hood, Hansgrohe faucet, built-in Sub-Zero fridge, 2 additional pull-out fridges and freezer, and the pantry was redone with pull-out shelving to maximize storage and ease of access. You definitely have to see it. The family room w/fireplace and surround sound open to the kitchen making it a great entertaining space. The office downstairs can be a 5th bedroom complementing the full bath. 4 generously sized bedrooms await upstairs. The main bedroom w/en-suite has large windows & trey ceiling