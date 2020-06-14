All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:21 AM

27322 BLUERIDGE Drive

27322 Blueridge Drive · (661) 310-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27322 Blueridge Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Northridge Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Captivating Northbridge Point home in the desired Sandalwood neighborhood. Distinctive elevations, stone accents, and tile roof accent the exterior color scheme of the home. Enjoy 3 car garage and lush landscaping. The 8' front grand entrance welcomes you inside where you're immersed in natural light through the windows showcasing the warmth and luxury this home offers. Elegant wood flooring runs through the entire home with tasteful tile in the main traffic areas & wet areas. Custom baseboards & neutral colors contrast the flooring nicely w/plantation shutters adding elegance to the windows. The kitchen is impeccable. The large island has added storage & electrical outlet, new kitchen cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counters, farm sink, WOLF range with beautiful hood, Hansgrohe faucet, built-in Sub-Zero fridge, 2 additional pull-out fridges and freezer, and the pantry was redone with pull-out shelving to maximize storage and ease of access. You definitely have to see it. The family room w/fireplace and surround sound open to the kitchen making it a great entertaining space. The office downstairs can be a 5th bedroom complementing the full bath. 4 generously sized bedrooms await upstairs. The main bedroom w/en-suite has large windows & trey ceiling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have any available units?
27322 BLUERIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have?
Some of 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27322 BLUERIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27322 BLUERIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
