All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 26129 McBean Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
26129 McBean Pkwy
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

26129 McBean Pkwy

26129 Mcbean Parkway · (661) 250-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26129 Mcbean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47dd6bd065 ---- NO MORE STAIRS!! Great curb appeal awaits you in this 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo behind the secured gates of Arbor Park Community in Valencia. The unit includes approx 1,154 sq ft of GROUND FLOOR living space adjacent to the community pool & spa. The unit comes with a 1 car attached garage and additional carport. When you first enter you\'ll find a huge open space living/family area with your dining room & kitchen to the left, internal laundry room, remodeled bathrooms and more. There\'s a huge patio that\'s accessible through sliders from the Living and Bedroom. HOA and Trash included. Please keep an eye on our Website, www.allvalleyleasing.com for more details and availability!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26129 McBean Pkwy have any available units?
26129 McBean Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26129 McBean Pkwy have?
Some of 26129 McBean Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26129 McBean Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
26129 McBean Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26129 McBean Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 26129 McBean Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 26129 McBean Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 26129 McBean Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 26129 McBean Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26129 McBean Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26129 McBean Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 26129 McBean Pkwy has a pool.
Does 26129 McBean Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 26129 McBean Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 26129 McBean Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 26129 McBean Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26129 McBean Pkwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity