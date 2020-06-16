All apartments in Santa Clarita
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek

22953 Sycamore Creek Drive · (661) 255-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 22953 Sycamore Creek · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME

Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia. This home features hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. The living room and dining room have recessed lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stone backsplash, light wood cabinets and recessed lighting. Appliances include: a stove, dishwasher and microwave. Butcher block center island in the kitchen has additional storage cabinets. Dining area off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to a private backyard with patio. Three guest bedrooms. Full guest bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. The hallway has mirrored linen closet and recessed lighting. The master bedroom has attached bathroom with ceramic tile flooring. This home features dual pane windows throughout and attached two car garage. Indoor laundry room with gas hook ups. This home is located close to schools and public park with swimming pool. Owner may consider a pet.

* Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be required at lease signing.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

After viewing the property with our leasing agent, you may complete a rental application online at www.screm.com. Application fee of $40 per applicant.

Directions: From SCREM office turn left on Valley Center. Turn left on Golden Valley. Turn right onto Bouquet Canyon. Turn left on Seco. Turn left on Pamplico. Turn left on Sycamore Creek.

Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

(RLNE3387238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22953 Sycamore Creek have any available units?
22953 Sycamore Creek has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 22953 Sycamore Creek have?
Some of 22953 Sycamore Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22953 Sycamore Creek currently offering any rent specials?
22953 Sycamore Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22953 Sycamore Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 22953 Sycamore Creek is pet friendly.
Does 22953 Sycamore Creek offer parking?
Yes, 22953 Sycamore Creek does offer parking.
Does 22953 Sycamore Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22953 Sycamore Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22953 Sycamore Creek have a pool?
Yes, 22953 Sycamore Creek has a pool.
Does 22953 Sycamore Creek have accessible units?
No, 22953 Sycamore Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 22953 Sycamore Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22953 Sycamore Creek has units with dishwashers.
