22953 Sycamore Creek

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME



Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia. This home features hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. The living room and dining room have recessed lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stone backsplash, light wood cabinets and recessed lighting. Appliances include: a stove, dishwasher and microwave. Butcher block center island in the kitchen has additional storage cabinets. Dining area off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to a private backyard with patio. Three guest bedrooms. Full guest bathroom has ceramic tile flooring. The hallway has mirrored linen closet and recessed lighting. The master bedroom has attached bathroom with ceramic tile flooring. This home features dual pane windows throughout and attached two car garage. Indoor laundry room with gas hook ups. This home is located close to schools and public park with swimming pool. Owner may consider a pet.



* Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be required at lease signing.



After viewing the property with our leasing agent, you may complete a rental application online at www.screm.com. Application fee of $40 per applicant.



Directions: From SCREM office turn left on Valley Center. Turn left on Golden Valley. Turn right onto Bouquet Canyon. Turn left on Seco. Turn left on Pamplico. Turn left on Sycamore Creek.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING



