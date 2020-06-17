18142 Sundowner Way

Amenities

Welcome to this nicely Upgraded Two Bedroom American Beauty condo in Canyon Country. Enter into the living room with beautiful Espresso laminate floors, Open floor plan, and a sliding glass door leading to a private balcony that offers direct Access into the unit (great for wheelchair access). The dining area opens to the living room and Kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and has a garden/balcony window. The full guest bathroom features ceramic tile flooring and inside the unit laundry area with full size washer and dryer in the laundry closet inside the guest bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached master bathroom with shower. There is a detached two car tandem garage, and the complex offers 5 pool areas, two playgrounds, well maintained greenery areas, and plenty of Street parking. American Beauty is close to a wide variety of shops and restaurants located along Soledad Canyon Road. American Beauty is also just a short drive away from Downtown Santa Clarita, Six Flags Magic Mountain, 14 freeway, and all that Canyon Country has to offer, American Beauty is also half a block away from the upcoming Canyon Country community Center.