Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

18142 Sundowner Way

18142 Sundowner Way · (818) 422-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18142 Sundowner Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387
American Beauty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1163 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this nicely Upgraded Two Bedroom American Beauty condo in Canyon Country. Enter into the living room with beautiful Espresso laminate floors, Open floor plan, and a sliding glass door leading to a private balcony that offers direct Access into the unit (great for wheelchair access). The dining area opens to the living room and Kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and has a garden/balcony window. The full guest bathroom features ceramic tile flooring and inside the unit laundry area with full size washer and dryer in the laundry closet inside the guest bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached master bathroom with shower. There is a detached two car tandem garage, and the complex offers 5 pool areas, two playgrounds, well maintained greenery areas, and plenty of Street parking. American Beauty is close to a wide variety of shops and restaurants located along Soledad Canyon Road. American Beauty is also just a short drive away from Downtown Santa Clarita, Six Flags Magic Mountain, 14 freeway, and all that Canyon Country has to offer, American Beauty is also half a block away from the upcoming Canyon Country community Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18142 Sundowner Way have any available units?
18142 Sundowner Way has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18142 Sundowner Way have?
Some of 18142 Sundowner Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18142 Sundowner Way currently offering any rent specials?
18142 Sundowner Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18142 Sundowner Way pet-friendly?
No, 18142 Sundowner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 18142 Sundowner Way offer parking?
Yes, 18142 Sundowner Way does offer parking.
Does 18142 Sundowner Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18142 Sundowner Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18142 Sundowner Way have a pool?
Yes, 18142 Sundowner Way has a pool.
Does 18142 Sundowner Way have accessible units?
Yes, 18142 Sundowner Way has accessible units.
Does 18142 Sundowner Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18142 Sundowner Way has units with dishwashers.
