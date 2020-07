Amenities

COMING SOON! Shadow Pines 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines Boulevard in the Collage Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2,134 sq. ft. of living space.



Available July 17.



No showings at this time.



Masks required for all showings.



- Pet Considered

- Den/Office

- Family Room with Fireplace

- Formal Living Room with Fireplace

- Formal Dining Room with Wet Bar and Sink

- Full Bathroom Downstairs

- High Ceilings

- Ceiling Fans

- Granite Countertops

- Carpet

- Tile Flooring

- 2 Large Patios

- 2 Car Direct Access Garage

- Master Bathroom with Dual Vanities

- Master Bathroom with Shower and Separate Tub

- Jack and Jill Bathroom

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

- Gardener Services Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE2302729)