Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Summerwood

Open Now until 6pm
444 Saratoga Ave · (408) 260-5946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 26-G · Avail. now

$2,096

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 33-C · Avail. Aug 11

$2,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 10-I · Avail. now

$2,126

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27-C · Avail. now

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 08-K · Avail. Aug 15

$2,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 23-K · Avail. Aug 8

$2,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
carport
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Entertain guests in the clubhouse with fully-equipped kitchen and large movie-viewing screen, lounge on the plush cushions at the heated spa and pool, challenge yourself to a private core training or yoga session in the fitness center, or enjoy a relaxing day at a nearby spa. Whatever you choose, you'll find plenty of choices for recreation and relaxation at this one-of-a-kind community. Strength meets style at this newly upgraded Santa Clara apartment community, where you'll find tough faux wood flooring and durable granite-like countertops, new cabinet finishes, and oversized living areas with customized paint schemes that help to unlock your hidden creativity. Summerwood apartments is conveniently located just moments away from all that Santa Clara has to offer, including major tech employers like Apple, HP and Google, upscale shopping at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bed, 1 bath), $600 (2 bed, 1 bath), $700 (2 bed, 2 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Other. Permit Parking Required.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerwood have any available units?
Summerwood has 35 units available starting at $2,096 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerwood have?
Some of Summerwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerwood currently offering any rent specials?
Summerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerwood is pet friendly.
Does Summerwood offer parking?
Yes, Summerwood offers parking.
Does Summerwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summerwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerwood have a pool?
Yes, Summerwood has a pool.
Does Summerwood have accessible units?
No, Summerwood does not have accessible units.
Does Summerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerwood has units with dishwashers.
