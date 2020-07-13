Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access volleyball court yoga carport on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Entertain guests in the clubhouse with fully-equipped kitchen and large movie-viewing screen, lounge on the plush cushions at the heated spa and pool, challenge yourself to a private core training or yoga session in the fitness center, or enjoy a relaxing day at a nearby spa. Whatever you choose, you'll find plenty of choices for recreation and relaxation at this one-of-a-kind community. Strength meets style at this newly upgraded Santa Clara apartment community, where you'll find tough faux wood flooring and durable granite-like countertops, new cabinet finishes, and oversized living areas with customized paint schemes that help to unlock your hidden creativity. Summerwood apartments is conveniently located just moments away from all that Santa Clara has to offer, including major tech employers like Apple, HP and Google, upscale shopping at ...