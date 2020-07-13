Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Entertain guests in the clubhouse with fully-equipped kitchen and large movie-viewing screen, lounge on the plush cushions at the heated spa and pool, challenge yourself to a private core training or yoga session in the fitness center, or enjoy a relaxing day at a nearby spa. Whatever you choose, you'll find plenty of choices for recreation and relaxation at this one-of-a-kind community. Strength meets style at this newly upgraded Santa Clara apartment community, where you'll find tough faux wood flooring and durable granite-like countertops, new cabinet finishes, and oversized living areas with customized paint schemes that help to unlock your hidden creativity. Summerwood apartments is conveniently located just moments away from all that Santa Clara has to offer, including major tech employers like Apple, HP and Google, upscale shopping at ...