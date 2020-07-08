All apartments in Santa Clara County
Find more places like 1660 Edmundson Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara County, CA
/
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1660 Edmundson Ave #A

1660 West Edmundson Avenue · (408) 779-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA 95037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1660 Edmundson Ave #A · Avail. now

$2,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher and large sink. Spacious master bedroom, with large shower and stainless steel fixtures. Stack washer/dryer, hall bath with tub/shower combo. Two outside parking spaces. Water/sewer included, tenant pays PG&E and Trash. 2 occupants only due to septic. There is no smoking anywhere on the premises.

Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.

6 Month Lease
Must Have Renters Insurance
Non Smoking
Firm No Pets

$2625 Monthly Rent
$2825 Security Deposit

Prospectors Property Management
Dre# 01398052
(408)779-0111
www.ppmrental.com

YOU CAN NOW APPLY ONLINE FROM OUR WEBSITE!

(RLNE3806512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have any available units?
1660 Edmundson Ave #A has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have?
Some of 1660 Edmundson Ave #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Edmundson Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Edmundson Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Edmundson Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara County.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A offers parking.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have a pool?
No, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Edmundson Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 Edmundson Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1660 Edmundson Ave #A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara County Pet Friendly Places
Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARio del Mar, CASanta Cruz, CACupertino, CA
Los Altos, CASaratoga, CAMilpitas, CAMenlo Park, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CASoquel, CALos Gatos, CAPalo Alto, CAHollister, CAPatterson, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity