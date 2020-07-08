1660 Edmundson Ave #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher and large sink. Spacious master bedroom, with large shower and stainless steel fixtures. Stack washer/dryer, hall bath with tub/shower combo. Two outside parking spaces. Water/sewer included, tenant pays PG&E and Trash. 2 occupants only due to septic. There is no smoking anywhere on the premises.



Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.



6 Month Lease

Must Have Renters Insurance

Non Smoking

Firm No Pets



$2625 Monthly Rent

$2825 Security Deposit



Prospectors Property Management

Dre# 01398052

(408)779-0111

www.ppmrental.com



(RLNE3806512)