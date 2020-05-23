409 E Anapamu St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more. Walking distance to all of the main attractions, State Street shops and restaurants, the Courthouse Sunken Garden and only 4 blocks to the Santa Barbara Bowl. 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. The kitchen is fully furnished with all of the necessary culinary items for cooking at home. For outdoor dining, there is a small patio table in the enclosed yard as well as a BBQ for grilling. Also enjoy an indoor laundry room as well as a garage for off street parking. A rare find downtown! 10% OFF FOR 3 MONTHS OR LONGER