Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:14 AM

409 E Anapamu St

409 East Anapamu Street · (805) 698-8413
Location

409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more. Walking distance to all of the main attractions, State Street shops and restaurants, the Courthouse Sunken Garden and only 4 blocks to the Santa Barbara Bowl. 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. The kitchen is fully furnished with all of the necessary culinary items for cooking at home. For outdoor dining, there is a small patio table in the enclosed yard as well as a BBQ for grilling. Also enjoy an indoor laundry room as well as a garage for off street parking. A rare find downtown! 10% OFF FOR 3 MONTHS OR LONGER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 E Anapamu St have any available units?
409 E Anapamu St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 E Anapamu St have?
Some of 409 E Anapamu St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 E Anapamu St currently offering any rent specials?
409 E Anapamu St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 E Anapamu St pet-friendly?
No, 409 E Anapamu St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 409 E Anapamu St offer parking?
Yes, 409 E Anapamu St does offer parking.
Does 409 E Anapamu St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 E Anapamu St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 E Anapamu St have a pool?
No, 409 E Anapamu St does not have a pool.
Does 409 E Anapamu St have accessible units?
No, 409 E Anapamu St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 E Anapamu St have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 E Anapamu St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 E Anapamu St have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 E Anapamu St does not have units with air conditioning.
