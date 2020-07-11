/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:42 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
2111 Edgewater Way
2111 Edgewater Way, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Ocean Bluff Front Home Spectacular, Walk to Beach - Property Id: 211277 STELLAR BLUFF FRONT HOME W/REMARKABLE OCEAN VIEWS & MODERN LUXURY WHICH UNITE AT THIS NEWLY REMODELED, SINGLE LEVEL PEACEFUL OASIS Luxury Vacation or Stay Long Term in this
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
1039 Portesuello Ave
1039 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Newly furnished guest cottage - Property Id: 302012 This is a freshly furnished cottage with new flooring, all new furniture and appliances, new linens and towels. It is very private and conveniently located.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
527 Pueblo #4
527 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
RENOVATED MEDITERRANEAN 3BR/3BA TOWNHOUSE - Bright and airy 3bd/3ba town-home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE starting 10/1/2020.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedrm, 1 bath - Property Id: 159647 Charming downtown 1BR / 1 bath partially furnished apartment. 1st level. Great walking distance to all amenities,3 blocks to State St. and 8 blocks to beach, and great freeway access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lower State
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East
1417 Olive
1417 North Olive Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1418 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Mid October: Experience the best of Santa Barbara in this attractively decorated, fully furnished Craftsman free standing town home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/2/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored craftsman
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1126 Carpinteria Street
1126 Carpinteria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1107 sqft
Two Bedroom Eastside Home - Available Now - • 2 Bedrooms • 1 Bathroom • Fireplace • Dining Room • Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included • Hardwood Floors • Yard • Detached 2 Car Garage • One Year Lease • Included: Water and Gardening • NO Pets or
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
East Mesa
50 Barranca
50 Barranca Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1400 sqft
PLEASE READ!!! 30 DAY VACATION RENTAL ONLY! AVAILABLE SEPT/OCT/DEC 2020 only. RATES VARY BASED ON SEASON.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,805
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
46 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Similar Pages
Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Balcony
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with GymSanta Barbara Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Barbara Apartments with ParkingSanta Barbara Apartments with Pool