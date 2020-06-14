/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
601 E Victoria St
601 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1026 sqft
Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available now through September. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Laguna
1 Unit Available
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
835 W Mission St
835 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Super clean Tudor with Old World charm and modern high-end amenities. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath Upper West side home with outdoor patio and lush surroundings. Looking for 2-6 month lease.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
2503 Medcliff Rd
2503 Medcliff Rd, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Oceanfront property! Extremely private and secluded, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with ocean and island views. Original 1950's beach bungalow. Walk to Mesa Lane steps. A rare find. Fully furnished. Utilities included.Strict No Pet Policy.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
1226 Portesuello Ave
1226 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1815 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Santa Barbara Downtown
1 Unit Available
18 W Victoria
18 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$6,250
Fabulous furnished rental in desirable Arts District. Minimum monthly rental. Call listing agent for details Pippa Davis 805 8860174Available October 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lower East
1 Unit Available
225 E Cota
225 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2002 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: Now through January 17th AND March - December 2020. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
435 Fellowship Rd
435 Fellowship Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2339 sqft
The ''Queen of the Mesa'' is available furnished and fully equipped kitchen etc from July - August 2020. This property has amazing views of the ocean and islands from almost all rooms. 360 view from art studio, also included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
West Beach
1 Unit Available
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
