luxury apartments
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 AM
28 Luxury Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3002 Sea Cliff
3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
801 De La Guerra Ter
801 De La Guerra Terrace, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1919 sqft
SANTA BARBARA RIVIERA VACATION RENTALLovely3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with breathtaking city, ocean, and Channel Island views and within minutes to countless amenities.
1 Unit Available
Cielito
687 Circle
687 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
Quiet Montecito - Mountain ViewsOutdoor living on a spacious deck that boasts tree-house views of canyon and Los Padres Mountains complete with Jacuzzi, gas fire pit and dining area. A retreat-like setting.
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
2111 Edgewater Way
2111 Edgewater Way, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Ocean Bluff Front Home Spectacular, Walk to Beach - Property Id: 211277 STELLAR BLUFF FRONT HOME W/REMARKABLE OCEAN VIEWS & MODERN LUXURY WHICH UNITE AT THIS NEWLY REMODELED, SINGLE LEVEL PEACEFUL OASIS Luxury Vacation or Stay Long Term in this
1 Unit Available
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.
1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
3359 Braemar Dr
3359 Braemar Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3659 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6647 Del Playa
6647 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
$13,800
2166 sqft
** House is leased, looking for 3 females to fill a triple room for $820 each** - This completely renovated, 6 bedroom 4 bathroom house is centrally located in the heart of Isla Vista, overlooking the breathtaking ocean views! The spacious bedrooms
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6631 Del Playa
6631 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 16 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5178122)
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6633 Del Playa
6633 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$18,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in this centrally-located home overlooking the Channel Islands and breathtaking ocean views. This unit offers space for 15 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5179882)
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6567 Del Playa
6567 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
$15,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive 15+ Person House Available Oceanside - Come experience the enjoyment of a private, contemporary oceanside home, ideally-situated on the 65 block of Del Playa. This house has an amazing, open floor plan with panoramic ocean views.
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/15/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6535 El Nido
6535 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex - Seize this rare opportunity to live with the comforts of oceanside living in an ideal location on Del Playa.
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6533 El Nido
6533 El Nido Lane, Isla Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Duplex For Lease - Come enjoy oceanside living with easy access to campus and an ideal location in IV.
1 Unit Available
Mission Canyon
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6649 Del Playa
6649 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
- 6649 Del Playa is beautiful Oceanside home unit well located on DP with a large ocean front patio. The home is 6 bed/3.5 bath and has new appliances, new laundry, and free parking. Suitable for 12 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4602740)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Barbara
1 Unit Available
190 Tiburon Bay Ln
190 Tiburon Bay Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4566 sqft
4/4.5 MONTECITO LUXURY FURNISHED RENTAL W/ POOL. ''AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 GOING FORWARD''. Slate floors, beamed ceilings, 3 fireplaces, custom cabinetry, palm-lined pool and spa, gourmet kitchen. MUS School District.
1 Unit Available
2325 Finney St
2325 Finney Street, Summerland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2292 sqft
BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total.
1 Unit Available
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
*Available for a new lease starting in January 2021.
1 Unit Available
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Barbara
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
1 Unit Available
3545 Padaro Ln
3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2108 sqft
*Current availability: August 30th-September 2nd, September 9th-11th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th and beyond.
1 Unit Available
635 Sand Point Rd
635 Sand Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
((Available Dec 2020 - January 2021))15,000 June-August rest of the time $11,500 This classic traditional ocean side residence is where elegance embraces the relaxed beach front lifestyle.
