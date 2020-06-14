Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA with garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eucalpytus Hill
1 Unit Available
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1340 Clifton
1340 Clifton Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants and beaches. Stand alone house with a shared side yard and drive way. Available July 1st. Laundry hook ups available in garage. House is being rented UNFURNISHED.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3736 San Remo Dr.
3736 San Remo Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
941 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10 3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 $2,850.00 rent + $3,500.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2727 Miradero Drive #107
2727 Miradero Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
2727 Miradero Drive #107 Available 06/15/20 Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Now - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Patio with Serene Views Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage Laundry Facilities in Basement Condo is on the 1st

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
West Beach
1 Unit Available
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
933 Via Tranquila
933 Via Tranquilo, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1867 sqft
Quarantine in Elegance. Enjoy the Safety of Hope Ranch & its Private Beach access while living in this Charming Spanish Architectural Mini-Estate. A Perfect Get Away for a Family wanting a beautiful place to safely enjoy Santa Barbara.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

