11 Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA with gym

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
West Beach
1 Unit Available
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
933 Via Tranquila
933 Via Tranquilo, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1867 sqft
Quarantine in Elegance. Enjoy the Safety of Hope Ranch & its Private Beach access while living in this Charming Spanish Architectural Mini-Estate. A Perfect Get Away for a Family wanting a beautiful place to safely enjoy Santa Barbara.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Santa Barbara, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Santa Barbara renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

