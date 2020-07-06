All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 248 Por La Mar Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
248 Por La Mar Circle
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

248 Por La Mar Circle

248 Por La Mar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

248 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
East Beach

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
248 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 El Escorial Villa! Top floor unit with south light...East Beach! - Enter this one of a kind, top floor, El Escorial villa and you will be home.
The Riviera floor plan is nicely situated in the complex. Enjoy the south light and lovely red tile roof views. Live the healthy life-style playing tennis, swimming in the year round perfectly heated pool, and working out at the gym- all El Escorial coveted amenities. Some other quality features include jacuzzi, 24 hour security, social/clubhouse, water, trash, cable, internet, recycle, and doggie area. Resort style accommodations offer ideal setting and location: just 1.2 miles to the wharf, State Street restaurants, shopping, and night life in one direction and the beautiful Bird Refuge walk/jog and restaurants the other direction.

LEASED FULLY FURNISHED!

Call Billy for a showing today! 805-570-4827

(RLNE3077885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have any available units?
248 Por La Mar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 248 Por La Mar Circle have?
Some of 248 Por La Mar Circle's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Por La Mar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
248 Por La Mar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Por La Mar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle offer parking?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have a pool?
Yes, 248 Por La Mar Circle has a pool.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have accessible units?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Por La Mar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Por La Mar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Garages
Santa Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College