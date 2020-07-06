Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

248 Por La Mar Circle Available 08/15/20 El Escorial Villa! Top floor unit with south light...East Beach! - Enter this one of a kind, top floor, El Escorial villa and you will be home.

The Riviera floor plan is nicely situated in the complex. Enjoy the south light and lovely red tile roof views. Live the healthy life-style playing tennis, swimming in the year round perfectly heated pool, and working out at the gym- all El Escorial coveted amenities. Some other quality features include jacuzzi, 24 hour security, social/clubhouse, water, trash, cable, internet, recycle, and doggie area. Resort style accommodations offer ideal setting and location: just 1.2 miles to the wharf, State Street restaurants, shopping, and night life in one direction and the beautiful Bird Refuge walk/jog and restaurants the other direction.



LEASED FULLY FURNISHED!



Call Billy for a showing today! 805-570-4827



