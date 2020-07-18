All apartments in Santa Barbara
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way

1222 Gillespie Way · (805) 456-3600
Location

1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street. Large fenced yard to accommodate pets (additional security deposit required) and a large orange tree for all of your culinary desires. The home has an updated kitchen that is ready to cook for one or a party. Central location means you are only blocks from your grocery, bakery, restaurant, hardware, gas and household needs. One block from Carrillo St. and access to the 101, the Funk Zone, and downtown. An ideal space to live and work from home! Includes water and trash & gardener. One year lease.Laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Gillespie Way have any available units?
1222 Gillespie Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1222 Gillespie Way have?
Some of 1222 Gillespie Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Gillespie Way currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Gillespie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Gillespie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Gillespie Way is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Gillespie Way offers parking.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Gillespie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way have a pool?
No, 1222 Gillespie Way does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way have accessible units?
No, 1222 Gillespie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Gillespie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Gillespie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Gillespie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
