1222 Gillespie Way

Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street. Large fenced yard to accommodate pets (additional security deposit required) and a large orange tree for all of your culinary desires. The home has an updated kitchen that is ready to cook for one or a party. Central location means you are only blocks from your grocery, bakery, restaurant, hardware, gas and household needs. One block from Carrillo St. and access to the 101, the Funk Zone, and downtown. An ideal space to live and work from home! Includes water and trash & gardener. One year lease.Laundry on-site.