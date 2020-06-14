Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

84 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Ramon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7075 N Mariposa Ct
7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1873 sqft
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1664 sqft
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
6531 Nottingham Pl
6531 Nottingham Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1383 sqft
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Short term rental- up to 6 months- or month to month -Location Location!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,334
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$2,130
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,323
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Del Prado
2 Units Available
Del Prado Apts
5196 Golden Rd, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
840 sqft
Choose from a one or two bedroom floor plan, complete with your own private patio or balcony and everything you need right outside your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,050
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
City Guide for San Ramon, CA

"Cause there ain't no California, where the water tastes like wine / Ain't no Big Rock Candy Mountain, where you feel good all the time / I ain't found that old blue bayou, thou I roamed my whole life long /Searching for my blue heaven, heard somewhere it's called home." (- Mel Tillis, "Ain't No California")

We've all heard of rebuilding, but San Ramon is taking it to new heights. The city has approved a full reconstruction of the downtown area. Forty acres of land have been put aside to house a theater, a public plaza, hotels, new residential homes, a new city hall, library AND transit center. On top of all of that, new office space is slated to join the planned additions. To say this is a city on the rise is quite an understatement. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Ramon, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Ramon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

