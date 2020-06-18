9971 Torreon Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to a spacious family room with cozy fireplace and access to the rear patio.Owner will provide a refrigerator if needed. There is a two car garage with hook ups for washer and dryer. The back yard is very private and nicely landscaped with a large patio that backs up to open space behind the home. Owner pays for landscape care front and back. Close to everything San Ramon has to offer including highly rated schools. Super clean and move in ready,



*Minimum one year lease at $3795.00 / month and $4000.00 security deposit.

*Owner pays for landscape care front and back.

*Must start lease within 2 weeks of acceptance.

*This property will consider your well behaved pet with conditions



We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.



Jill Goolsby Cal DRE# 01849474

Stokley Properties, Inc.

925-658-1415 x 5

www.stokleyproperties.net



Disclaimer : Stokley Properties is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Stokley Properties is not responsible for third party marketing.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.