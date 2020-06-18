All apartments in San Ramon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM

9971 Torreon Avenue

9971 Torreon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9971 Torreon Avenue, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens up to a spacious family room with cozy fireplace and access to the rear patio.Owner will provide a refrigerator if needed. There is a two car garage with hook ups for washer and dryer. The back yard is very private and nicely landscaped with a large patio that backs up to open space behind the home. Owner pays for landscape care front and back. Close to everything San Ramon has to offer including highly rated schools. Super clean and move in ready,

*Minimum one year lease at $3795.00 / month and $4000.00 security deposit.
*Owner pays for landscape care front and back.
*Must start lease within 2 weeks of acceptance.
*This property will consider your well behaved pet with conditions

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

Jill Goolsby Cal DRE# 01849474
Stokley Properties, Inc.
925-658-1415 x 5
www.stokleyproperties.net

Disclaimer : Stokley Properties is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Stokley Properties is not responsible for third party marketing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9971 Torreon Avenue have any available units?
9971 Torreon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Ramon, CA.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9971 Torreon Avenue have?
Some of 9971 Torreon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9971 Torreon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9971 Torreon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9971 Torreon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9971 Torreon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9971 Torreon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9971 Torreon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9971 Torreon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9971 Torreon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9971 Torreon Avenue have a pool?
No, 9971 Torreon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9971 Torreon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9971 Torreon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9971 Torreon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9971 Torreon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
