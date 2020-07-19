9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418

Amenities

San Ramon Gardens Condo - 2 Bed and 1 Bath Convenient Location - Up for rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 990 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan in San Ramon Gardens. This ground floor unit has been remodeled with new laminate floors, new paint, new sliding door & windows, and a newer AC unit. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Amenities in the rent include water, garbage, community swimming pool, and playground. Central Heat and A/C. Community laundry on site. Gated complex with covered carport. Top rated San Ramon Schools. Close to the new San Ramon City Center and BART is a 10 min drive.



