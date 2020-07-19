All apartments in San Ramon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418

9085 Alcosta Boulevard · (510) 972-4214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9085 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
San Ramon Gardens Condo - 2 Bed and 1 Bath Convenient Location - Up for rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 990 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan in San Ramon Gardens. This ground floor unit has been remodeled with new laminate floors, new paint, new sliding door & windows, and a newer AC unit. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Amenities in the rent include water, garbage, community swimming pool, and playground. Central Heat and A/C. Community laundry on site. Gated complex with covered carport. Top rated San Ramon Schools. Close to the new San Ramon City Center and BART is a 10 min drive.

(RLNE5878289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have any available units?
9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have?
Some of 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 currently offering any rent specials?
9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 pet-friendly?
No, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 offer parking?
Yes, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 offers parking.
Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have a pool?
Yes, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 has a pool.
Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have accessible units?
No, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 does not have accessible units.
Does 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418 does not have units with dishwashers.
