Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2649 Derby Dr.

2649 Derby Drive · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA 94583
Twin Creeks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2649 Derby Dr. · Avail. Aug 25

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba. Top Schools, Great Neighborhood ! - Rent: $4000 -
4 Bed + Bonus Room / 3 BA -
SF: 2,060 -
Garage: 2 car-attached -
House -
Available: 08/25/2020 -
Built: 1986
Security Deposit: $6000 -
Pets: Owners Discretion with addition deposit of $500 per pet -
Refrigerator: Yes without warranty -
Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No –
San Ramon 4Br. + Bonus room, 5th room is a an office, formal living room, family room. New Interior Paint, No more popcorn ceiling ! Yard with refinished deck & with Views ! Great Schools & Neighborhood ! Community Pool & Tennis courts & Greenbelt, Owner pays of HOA & Gardener. Pet friendly !

Please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 for more info and showings
Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

(RLNE4129776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Derby Dr. have any available units?
2649 Derby Dr. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Derby Dr. have?
Some of 2649 Derby Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Derby Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Derby Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Derby Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Derby Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Derby Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Derby Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2649 Derby Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 Derby Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Derby Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2649 Derby Dr. has a pool.
Does 2649 Derby Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2649 Derby Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Derby Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2649 Derby Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
