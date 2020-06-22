Amenities
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba. Top Schools, Great Neighborhood ! - Rent: $4000 -
4 Bed + Bonus Room / 3 BA -
SF: 2,060 -
Garage: 2 car-attached -
House -
Available: 08/25/2020 -
Built: 1986
Security Deposit: $6000 -
Pets: Owners Discretion with addition deposit of $500 per pet -
Refrigerator: Yes without warranty -
Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No –
San Ramon 4Br. + Bonus room, 5th room is a an office, formal living room, family room. New Interior Paint, No more popcorn ceiling ! Yard with refinished deck & with Views ! Great Schools & Neighborhood ! Community Pool & Tennis courts & Greenbelt, Owner pays of HOA & Gardener. Pet friendly !
Please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 for more info and showings
Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957
