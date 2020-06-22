All apartments in San Rafael
Find more places like 98 Biscayne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Rafael, CA
/
98 Biscayne Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

98 Biscayne Dr

98 Biscayne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Rafael
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA 94901
Peacock Gap

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PENDING with applications! This wonderful condo is located in a well-maintained community and boasts a spacious open design. Charming kitchen with gas stove and ample cabinet space, large living room with cathedral ceiling, abundant natural light, two full bathrooms, private back patio area and a one car garage. Additionally there is a community pool and a washer/dryer hookups inside the home. One well behaved small dog under 25 lbs. may be considered upon approval and increase in deposit. No cats. If you would like to make an appointment to view this property or have any questions, please contact Kelly at 415-331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Biscayne Dr have any available units?
98 Biscayne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Rafael, CA.
What amenities does 98 Biscayne Dr have?
Some of 98 Biscayne Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Biscayne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
98 Biscayne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Biscayne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Biscayne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 98 Biscayne Dr does offer parking.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Biscayne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 98 Biscayne Dr has a pool.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr have accessible units?
No, 98 Biscayne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Biscayne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Biscayne Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Biscayne Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
McInnis Park
10 North Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr
San Rafael, CA 94901
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901

Similar Pages

San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms
San Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Pet Friendly Places
San Rafael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA
Castro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lincoln San Rafael Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Dominican University of CaliforniaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley