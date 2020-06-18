9 Bayview Street

Amenities

This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage. Spacious, fenced back yard with lots of fruit trees! Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. A well-behaved pet is negotiable with an increase in deposit. Non-smoking home. Renter's Insurance required. For questions, or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call/text Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com. Thank you!