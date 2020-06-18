All apartments in San Rafael
Find more places like 9 Bayview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Rafael, CA
/
9 Bayview Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

9 Bayview Street

9 Bayview Street · (415) 455-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Rafael
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA 94901
Gerstle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage. Spacious, fenced back yard with lots of fruit trees! Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. A well-behaved pet is negotiable with an increase in deposit. Non-smoking home. Renter's Insurance required. For questions, or to make an appointment to view the inside, please call/text Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Bayview Street have any available units?
9 Bayview Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Bayview Street have?
Some of 9 Bayview Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Bayview Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Bayview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Bayview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Bayview Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 Bayview Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Bayview Street does offer parking.
Does 9 Bayview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Bayview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Bayview Street have a pool?
No, 9 Bayview Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Bayview Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Bayview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Bayview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Bayview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Bayview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Bayview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Bayview Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McInnis Park
10 North Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr
San Rafael, CA 94901
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903

Similar Pages

San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms
San Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Pet Friendly Places
San Rafael Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA
Castro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lincoln San Rafael Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Dominican University of CaliforniaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity