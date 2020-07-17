All apartments in San Rafael
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

79 Cottonwood Dr

79 Cottonwood Drive · (415) 455-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Cottonwood Drive, San Rafael, CA 94901
Glenwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Please do not disturb the current occupants*

Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Glenwood home on a corner lot. Large, fully fenced backyard with lawn and patio area. Lots of natural light throughout. Family room with built in shelves and fireplace, living room and formal dining room. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. This is a no smoking property. Renter's insurance is required. Small dog with owner approval and additional deposit. For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Heather at 415-455-1385 or send an email to heather@prandiprop.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
79 Cottonwood Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 79 Cottonwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
79 Cottonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Cottonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 79 Cottonwood Dr offers parking.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Cottonwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 79 Cottonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 79 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Cottonwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Cottonwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Cottonwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
