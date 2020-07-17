79 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

*Please do not disturb the current occupants*



Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Glenwood home on a corner lot. Large, fully fenced backyard with lawn and patio area. Lots of natural light throughout. Family room with built in shelves and fireplace, living room and formal dining room. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. This is a no smoking property. Renter's insurance is required. Small dog with owner approval and additional deposit. For more information or to schedule a showing, please call Heather at 415-455-1385 or send an email to heather@prandiprop.com.