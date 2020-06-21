67 Marin Bay Park Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in the views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, separate laundry room, a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in closet and a large office/den. This home also features a beautifully landscaped yard with a deck and hot tub! Non-smoking property. Renter's Insurance is required. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the inside of this lovely home, please call/text Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com Thank you!