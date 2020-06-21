All apartments in San Rafael
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

67 Marin Bay Park Ct

67 Marin Bay Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA 94901
Peacock Gap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in the views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, separate laundry room, a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in closet and a large office/den. This home also features a beautifully landscaped yard with a deck and hot tub! Non-smoking property. Renter's Insurance is required. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the inside of this lovely home, please call/text Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

