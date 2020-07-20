All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
33552 Via De Agua
33552 Via De Agua

33552 via De Agua · No Longer Available
Location

33552 via De Agua, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Meredith Canyon

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL SAN JUAN NEIGHBORHOOD WIH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE 5 FREEWAY AND BEACHES WITHIN A MILE.
LARGE HOME ON CUL DE SAC STREET WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
READY FOR A QUALIFIED TENANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33552 Via De Agua have any available units?
33552 Via De Agua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 33552 Via De Agua currently offering any rent specials?
33552 Via De Agua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33552 Via De Agua pet-friendly?
No, 33552 Via De Agua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 33552 Via De Agua offer parking?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not offer parking.
Does 33552 Via De Agua have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33552 Via De Agua have a pool?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not have a pool.
Does 33552 Via De Agua have accessible units?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not have accessible units.
Does 33552 Via De Agua have units with dishwashers?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33552 Via De Agua have units with air conditioning?
No, 33552 Via De Agua does not have units with air conditioning.
