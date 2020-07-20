33552 via De Agua, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Meredith Canyon
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL SAN JUAN NEIGHBORHOOD WIH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE 5 FREEWAY AND BEACHES WITHIN A MILE. LARGE HOME ON CUL DE SAC STREET WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. READY FOR A QUALIFIED TENANT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33552 Via De Agua have any available units?
33552 Via De Agua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Is 33552 Via De Agua currently offering any rent specials?
33552 Via De Agua is not currently offering any rent specials.