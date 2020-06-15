25701 WINDJAMMER DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home. Master bedroom courtyard suite includes walk -in closet. The second bedroom or den includes a sofa-pull down guest bed. Spacious living area with fireplace adjoins the formal dining area looking out to private entertainment garden patio and greenbelt trees. Perfect private grill your own space. The kitchen counter with bar stools creates a friendly " watch the cook spot ". Enjoy the appetizers. Association Gated POOL LOUNGE area is surrounded with walking greenbelt trails. RV storage can be applied for.

Choice location close to resort famed beaches and class HOTELS. Dana POINT harbor, Amtrak, Mission Capistrano, shops,, golf, farm markets shops minutes away. July FIREWORKS viewing at your fingertips. You will love this charming home. WELCOME.