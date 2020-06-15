All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
25701 WINDJAMMER DR.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

25701 WINDJAMMER DR.

25701 Windjammer Drive · (888) 236-1943
Location

25701 Windjammer Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
TURN KEY Executive FURNISHED DELIGHTFUL Courtyard home .. The 2 car garage enters into gated inner garden patio. Light, brightness welcomes you to A beautifully neutral toned comfortable home. Master bedroom courtyard suite includes walk -in closet. The second bedroom or den includes a sofa-pull down guest bed. Spacious living area with fireplace adjoins the formal dining area looking out to private entertainment garden patio and greenbelt trees. Perfect private grill your own space. The kitchen counter with bar stools creates a friendly " watch the cook spot ". Enjoy the appetizers. Association Gated POOL LOUNGE area is surrounded with walking greenbelt trails. RV storage can be applied for.
Choice location close to resort famed beaches and class HOTELS. Dana POINT harbor, Amtrak, Mission Capistrano, shops,, golf, farm markets shops minutes away. July FIREWORKS viewing at your fingertips. You will love this charming home. WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have any available units?
25701 WINDJAMMER DR. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have?
Some of 25701 WINDJAMMER DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. currently offering any rent specials?
25701 WINDJAMMER DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. pet-friendly?
No, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. offer parking?
Yes, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. does offer parking.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have a pool?
Yes, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. has a pool.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have accessible units?
No, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25701 WINDJAMMER DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
