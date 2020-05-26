All apartments in San Jacinto
San Jacinto, CA
862 Verona Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

862 Verona Avenue

862 Verona Avenue · (951) 587-7758
Location

862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Soboba

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance. It is a single story, with a master suite, generous closets, a secondary bedroom and a den that can be used as a third bedroom or office. The floors are custom ceramic tile, the kitchen is fresh, bright with a generous breakfast bar and a great view over the greenbelt below. The dining area is directly adjacent and also has a wonderful view. The living room is spacious, with cathedral ceilings and built in book or display shelves. This is a 'patio' home that features the desirable view toward the golf course, fully fenced and private. There is also an attached two-car garage with laundry hookups and established lawn. These homes are not often available, don't wait. Near the new Soboba Casino, the Country Club and PGH championship golf course, an easy drive to MSJC and quick access to Ramona Expressway. Available now! No pets, please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Verona Avenue have any available units?
862 Verona Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 862 Verona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
862 Verona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Verona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 862 Verona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jacinto.
Does 862 Verona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 862 Verona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 862 Verona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Verona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Verona Avenue have a pool?
No, 862 Verona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 862 Verona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 862 Verona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Verona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 Verona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 862 Verona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 Verona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
