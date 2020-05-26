862 Verona Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance. It is a single story, with a master suite, generous closets, a secondary bedroom and a den that can be used as a third bedroom or office. The floors are custom ceramic tile, the kitchen is fresh, bright with a generous breakfast bar and a great view over the greenbelt below. The dining area is directly adjacent and also has a wonderful view. The living room is spacious, with cathedral ceilings and built in book or display shelves. This is a 'patio' home that features the desirable view toward the golf course, fully fenced and private. There is also an attached two-car garage with laundry hookups and established lawn. These homes are not often available, don't wait. Near the new Soboba Casino, the Country Club and PGH championship golf course, an easy drive to MSJC and quick access to Ramona Expressway. Available now! No pets, please!