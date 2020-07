Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This large 3 bedroom/2 bath house is located in a gated community. Large living room with fireplace and attached entertainment center. Kitchen has lots of counterspace and cabinets, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, stove, and oven included in rent. 2 car garage, Laundry room inside with hookups, Large master bedroom with sliding door that leads into the backyard. No smoking inside and no pets.