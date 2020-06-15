Amenities

164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



The owner is willing to allow any prospective tenants in the home to view in person.



Alluring five bedroom home with great curb appeal. This home has many desirable amenities you'll love including a water softener, gated RV parking in the back of the home, a storage shed with shelving, a new roof, a large backyard patio, and so much more! This home isn't available just yet, but call and schedule a future showing today!



Rent includes landscaping services and Solar. Electric bill averages out around $15/month!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



