Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

164 N Victoria Avenue

164 North Victoria Avenue · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 164 N Victoria Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

The owner is willing to allow any prospective tenants in the home to view in person.

Alluring five bedroom home with great curb appeal. This home has many desirable amenities you'll love including a water softener, gated RV parking in the back of the home, a storage shed with shelving, a new roof, a large backyard patio, and so much more! This home isn't available just yet, but call and schedule a future showing today!

Rent includes landscaping services and Solar. Electric bill averages out around $15/month!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5823972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have any available units?
164 N Victoria Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 N Victoria Avenue have?
Some of 164 N Victoria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 N Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 N Victoria Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 N Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 N Victoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 N Victoria Avenue does offer parking.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 N Victoria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 N Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 N Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 N Victoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 N Victoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 N Victoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
