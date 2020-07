Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful San Gabriel Single story home, located at the heart of San Gabriel gorgeous neighborhood. Well maintained, bright and airy, large bedroom spaces, plenty of storage. Well ventilated bathrooms with tile showers and tile floor. Granite countertop & newer appliances in the kitchen. Nice spacious flat yard with lawn and easy access to the garage. Great location with access to major shopping centers and parks.



(RLNE5454270)