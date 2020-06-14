181 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA with garage
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 43
1 of 42
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 48
1 of 39
1 of 20
1 of 43
"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")
San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer. See more
San Gabriel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.