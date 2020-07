Amenities

Energy-efficient condo located near the historical San Gabriel Mission and Almansor golf course. This 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath unit offers gorgeous granite countertops and newer appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Enjoy breath-taking views of the beautiful oak trees in the community pocket park. Steps away from the community fireplace and BBQ area. Award-winning San Gabriel Unified School District. Great location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.