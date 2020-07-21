All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 962 Bidwell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
962 Bidwell Road
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

962 Bidwell Road

962 Bidwell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

962 Bidwell Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
San Dimas House - Luxury awaits the new renter of this home. It has granite and marble through out the home. You will enter in the the sumptuous living room with its 18 foot tall ceilings, and then climb the granite stairs to your large master bedroom with its open beam ceiling. There is no carpet in this lovely home, and the owner spared no expense on the upgrades. There is a whole house water filtration system that gives you soft water that is kind to your skin and taste terrific! There is also a pool in this association that makes the property feel more like a resort than a typical rental home. Don't miss out on this one.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3615592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Bidwell Road have any available units?
962 Bidwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Bidwell Road have?
Some of 962 Bidwell Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Bidwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
962 Bidwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Bidwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 962 Bidwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 962 Bidwell Road offer parking?
No, 962 Bidwell Road does not offer parking.
Does 962 Bidwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Bidwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Bidwell Road have a pool?
Yes, 962 Bidwell Road has a pool.
Does 962 Bidwell Road have accessible units?
No, 962 Bidwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Bidwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Bidwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Dimas 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles