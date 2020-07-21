962 Bidwell Road

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

San Dimas House - Luxury awaits the new renter of this home. It has granite and marble through out the home. You will enter in the the sumptuous living room with its 18 foot tall ceilings, and then climb the granite stairs to your large master bedroom with its open beam ceiling. There is no carpet in this lovely home, and the owner spared no expense on the upgrades. There is a whole house water filtration system that gives you soft water that is kind to your skin and taste terrific! There is also a pool in this association that makes the property feel more like a resort than a typical rental home. Don't miss out on this one.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3615592)