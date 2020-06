941 Lotus Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

NEW ON MARKET FOR 2020!! THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO IN A PICTURESQUE COMPLEX IN SAN DIMAS! THIS SPACIOUS CONDO HAS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH AN ATTACHED BATHROOM. THE BATHROOM IS QUITE LARGE AND HAS DUAL SINKS A SHOWER AND A TUB FOR THOSE LUXURIOUS BUBBLE BATHS! IT ALSO HAS A MIRRORED WARDROBE AND A CEILING FAN, NOT TO MENTION A WINDOW NOOK FOR A PLACE TO FINISH THAT NOVEL. THE SECOND BEDROOM IS AMPLE SIZED WITH A MIRRORED WARDROBE. THE HALLWAY HAS ANOTHER FULL BATHROOM WITH SHOWER AND TUB. THERE IS ALSO A LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE HALLWAY FOR YOUR WASHER AND DRYER. THE OPEN-CONCEPT KITCHEN HAS ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING A DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. THE LIVING AREA HAS A COZY GAS-FIRED FIREPLACE. THERE IS ALSO A WONDERFUL DINING ROOM. OF COURSE THERE IS CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. IN THE BACK YARD YOU WILL FIND AMPLE SPACE TO RELAX WITH TREES, ROSE BUSHES AND OTHER FLORA AND FAUNA. THERE IS ALSO A DETACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. IN THE COMPLEX, YOU WILL FIND A SPARKLING POOL, BANQUET ROOM AND ACRES OF PEACEFUL ROADS SO YOU CAN DO YOUR MORNING JOG OR TAKE YOUR DOG FOR A WALK. THIS IS SAN DIMAS LIVING AT ITS FINEST!