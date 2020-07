Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Via Verde home with gorgeous Views and spacious yard for Rent! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths , fireplace, living room and formal Dining room. Home is very Private and backs up to a canyon no neighbors to the left of you or behind you! Kitchen is remodeled with Granite counter tops an plenty of cabinets space. Home is freshly Painted and ready for move in. New laminate flooring and paint through out.