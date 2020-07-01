All apartments in San Dimas
745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood

745 Knollwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

745 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
San Dimas Town-home - Spacious Three bedroom townhouse in a beautifully landscaped community. This home features a large living room, two dinning areas, spacious kitchen and private patio with direct access to the two car garage. Upstairs is the homes three bedrooms including the master suite with walk-in closet, bathroom and large balcony. The community features tennis courts, a basketball court, a large lap pool, spa, and propane BBQ area. This home is ideally located just south of downtown San Dimas and walking distance to Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park and Raging Waters!

Virtual Tour: https://listingcake.com/v/?id=4b72e04dda80835c72abb2da3c3d9d6c

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have any available units?
745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have?
Some of 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood currently offering any rent specials?
745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood pet-friendly?
No, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood offer parking?
Yes, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood offers parking.
Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have a pool?
Yes, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood has a pool.
Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have accessible units?
No, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Knollwood Ln - Knollwood does not have units with dishwashers.

