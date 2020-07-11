628 E Allen Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet part of San Dimas. This home features; recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features large stainless steel fridge for your use. Washer and dryer are also in laundry area for your use. Laminate floors throughout. Formal dinning area open to the kitchen. Living room overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard, also featuring a fireplace in the living room. This home features two car garage and fenced front yard. There are two driveways and RV parking. Don't miss this opportunity to bring your family to an amazing area of town to live in.