628 E Allen Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

628 E Allen Avenue

628 East Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
628 East Allen Avenue, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a quiet part of San Dimas. This home features; recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features large stainless steel fridge for your use. Washer and dryer are also in laundry area for your use. Laminate floors throughout. Formal dinning area open to the kitchen. Living room overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard, also featuring a fireplace in the living room. This home features two car garage and fenced front yard. There are two driveways and RV parking. Don't miss this opportunity to bring your family to an amazing area of town to live in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 628 E Allen Avenue have any available units?
628 E Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 E Allen Avenue have?
Some of 628 E Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 E Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 E Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 E Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 628 E Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 628 E Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 628 E Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 E Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 E Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 E Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 E Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 E Allen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
