607 Wild Rose Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great San Dimas town-home conveniently located minutes from shopping, the 57 and 210 freeway, Glendora Country Club as well as located in Glendora school district. The 2 car attached garage gives you direct access to walk in your groceries to the updated kitchen. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks into the dining area. The bright living room with fireplace has french doors that open to your patio area. Downstairs you have a powder room for guests. Upstairs is where you will find all 3 bedrooms and a loft space that can be used as an office or kids game area. The master bedroom has double closets, a large standing shower and a balcony to enjoy the cool California evenings. The community offers a gated swimming pool to enjoy and grass area for pets.