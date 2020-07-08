All apartments in San Dimas
607 Wild Rose Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

607 Wild Rose Lane

607 Wild Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

607 Wild Rose Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great San Dimas town-home conveniently located minutes from shopping, the 57 and 210 freeway, Glendora Country Club as well as located in Glendora school district. The 2 car attached garage gives you direct access to walk in your groceries to the updated kitchen. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks into the dining area. The bright living room with fireplace has french doors that open to your patio area. Downstairs you have a powder room for guests. Upstairs is where you will find all 3 bedrooms and a loft space that can be used as an office or kids game area. The master bedroom has double closets, a large standing shower and a balcony to enjoy the cool California evenings. The community offers a gated swimming pool to enjoy and grass area for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Wild Rose Lane have any available units?
607 Wild Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Wild Rose Lane have?
Some of 607 Wild Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Wild Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
607 Wild Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Wild Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Wild Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 607 Wild Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 607 Wild Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 607 Wild Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Wild Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Wild Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 607 Wild Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 607 Wild Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 607 Wild Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Wild Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Wild Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.

