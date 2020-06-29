20711 E Mesarica Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible dog park elevator gym parking pool garage

Custum built gated 7,409 sqft.(6,529 sqft.shows on tax records, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom 880 sqft. added with permit in 2015) home is located on 2.9 private acres, it has a 350 feet driveway and is secluded with only one neighbor sharing the breathtaking view of the canyon and mountains. The property has seperate four-car garage and 40' motor home garage with 30-amp service alongside. The home has 6 very good size bedrooms with their own bathrooms, it has 10 and 11 feet ceilings and 8-foot doors, marvin windows, estate wood flooring, various stone, marble and granite applications are used throughout this exquisite home. Spiral staircase with carpet runner, central vacuum system, handicap-size elevator 8' tall, fireplaces, pocket doors for space saving, 4 air conditioners, home theather, exercise room, builtiful garden and pool.