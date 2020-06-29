20711 E Mesarica Road

Amenities
Custum built gated 7,409 sqft.(6,529 sqft.shows on tax records, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom 880 sqft. added with permit in 2015) home is located on 2.9 private acres, it has a 350 feet driveway and is secluded with only one neighbor sharing the breathtaking view of the canyon and mountains. The property has seperate four-car garage and 40' motor home garage with 30-amp service alongside. The home has 6 very good size bedrooms with their own bathrooms, it has 10 and 11 feet ceilings and 8-foot doors, marvin windows, estate wood flooring, various stone, marble and granite applications are used throughout this exquisite home. Spiral staircase with carpet runner, central vacuum system, handicap-size elevator 8' tall, fireplaces, pocket doors for space saving, 4 air conditioners, home theather, exercise room, builtiful garden and pool.