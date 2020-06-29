All apartments in San Dimas
20711 E Mesarica Road

20711 Mesarica Road · No Longer Available
Location

20711 Mesarica Road, San Dimas, CA 91724
San Dimas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Custum built gated 7,409 sqft.(6,529 sqft.shows on tax records, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom 880 sqft. added with permit in 2015) home is located on 2.9 private acres, it has a 350 feet driveway and is secluded with only one neighbor sharing the breathtaking view of the canyon and mountains. The property has seperate four-car garage and 40' motor home garage with 30-amp service alongside. The home has 6 very good size bedrooms with their own bathrooms, it has 10 and 11 feet ceilings and 8-foot doors, marvin windows, estate wood flooring, various stone, marble and granite applications are used throughout this exquisite home. Spiral staircase with carpet runner, central vacuum system, handicap-size elevator 8' tall, fireplaces, pocket doors for space saving, 4 air conditioners, home theather, exercise room, builtiful garden and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20711 E Mesarica Road have any available units?
20711 E Mesarica Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 20711 E Mesarica Road have?
Some of 20711 E Mesarica Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20711 E Mesarica Road currently offering any rent specials?
20711 E Mesarica Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20711 E Mesarica Road pet-friendly?
No, 20711 E Mesarica Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 20711 E Mesarica Road offer parking?
Yes, 20711 E Mesarica Road offers parking.
Does 20711 E Mesarica Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20711 E Mesarica Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20711 E Mesarica Road have a pool?
Yes, 20711 E Mesarica Road has a pool.
Does 20711 E Mesarica Road have accessible units?
Yes, 20711 E Mesarica Road has accessible units.
Does 20711 E Mesarica Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20711 E Mesarica Road has units with dishwashers.
