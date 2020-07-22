201 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*LEASE* This wonderful home in the beautiful City of San Dimas is calling your name! Great location, tons of character and charming as can be! Enjoy this home’s open floor plan that highlights a cozy living room, dining area, open kitchen with wood beamed ceilings and a spacious family room with a stacked-stone fireplace. This home boasts a master suite with a private master bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bath. This house will make you feel right at home. 2-car attached garage. Gardener included! Give us a call today and schedule a private showing to view this home!