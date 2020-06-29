All apartments in San Dimas
San Dimas, CA
1821 Hawkbrook Drive
1821 Hawkbrook Drive

1821 Hawkbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Hawkbrook Drive, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This very private tri-level home is situated on a quiet and peaceful setting up away from the street, yet is just minutes away from both the 57 and 210 freeways, shopping and restaurants. From a large mostly enclosed front yard, enter in from the front porch into a formal tiled entry which leads to a large room which could be used as a formal living room, children's play room, game room or a multiple of other uses. Also on this level is direct access to the 2 car attached garage with storage shelves and an extra 2 door refrigerator for the over needs when entertaining. Back inside, going up 5-6 steps to the main level of the house is the great room with kitchen, dining area and family area with fireplace and built in entertainment cabinetry unit to house your TV and components needs. The kitchen has an abundant supply of cupboards and counter space, a stainless steel gas range and refrigerator, a dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. In this same area is access to the back porch and into a large back yard with roses, patio area and lots of trees for shade and area for relaxing. Going back in the house and following past the family area is the hallway that leads to the master bedroom with a feature wall, a good size closet and bath with shower. On the upper level are 2 more bedrooms with a full bath. Title shows home to be 4 bedrooms but it is a 3 bedroom home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have any available units?
1821 Hawkbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have?
Some of 1821 Hawkbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Hawkbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Hawkbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Hawkbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Hawkbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Hawkbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
