1821 Hawkbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This very private tri-level home is situated on a quiet and peaceful setting up away from the street, yet is just minutes away from both the 57 and 210 freeways, shopping and restaurants. From a large mostly enclosed front yard, enter in from the front porch into a formal tiled entry which leads to a large room which could be used as a formal living room, children's play room, game room or a multiple of other uses. Also on this level is direct access to the 2 car attached garage with storage shelves and an extra 2 door refrigerator for the over needs when entertaining. Back inside, going up 5-6 steps to the main level of the house is the great room with kitchen, dining area and family area with fireplace and built in entertainment cabinetry unit to house your TV and components needs. The kitchen has an abundant supply of cupboards and counter space, a stainless steel gas range and refrigerator, a dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. In this same area is access to the back porch and into a large back yard with roses, patio area and lots of trees for shade and area for relaxing. Going back in the house and following past the family area is the hallway that leads to the master bedroom with a feature wall, a good size closet and bath with shower. On the upper level are 2 more bedrooms with a full bath. Title shows home to be 4 bedrooms but it is a 3 bedroom home.