Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1280 Whisperglen Lane

1280 Whisperglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Whisperglen Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This two story PUD Townhome has been upgraded, spacious unit with beautiful laminated wood floor. This unit comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher and stove. Open kitchen with large eating area. Sliding glass door that leads to large private patio and to the two car garage. There is a community pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis court. You can enjoy your morning walk through the park like grounds. There are refrigerator, washer and dryer for lessees to use. No future warranty. Lessee to maintain these items for their continuous use. To see this property Call David Garcia 909-802-8808. DRE# 01249438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have any available units?
1280 Whisperglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have?
Some of 1280 Whisperglen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Whisperglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Whisperglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Whisperglen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Whisperglen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Whisperglen Lane offers parking.
Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 Whisperglen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1280 Whisperglen Lane has a pool.
Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1280 Whisperglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Whisperglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 Whisperglen Lane has units with dishwashers.
