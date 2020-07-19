1280 Whisperglen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This two story PUD Townhome has been upgraded, spacious unit with beautiful laminated wood floor. This unit comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher and stove. Open kitchen with large eating area. Sliding glass door that leads to large private patio and to the two car garage. There is a community pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis court. You can enjoy your morning walk through the park like grounds. There are refrigerator, washer and dryer for lessees to use. No future warranty. Lessee to maintain these items for their continuous use. To see this property Call David Garcia 909-802-8808. DRE# 01249438